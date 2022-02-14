THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Peterborough Police are investigating the theft of firearms.

Peterborough Police report that at approximately 7:30 am on February 13, 2022, officers were called to a trucking company on Parkhill Road East in the city after reports a truck carrying more than 2,000 firearms with magazines was stolen from the yard.

Through investigation it was determined that the incident happened around 3:00 am. Officers attended the scene and canvassed the area. It’s believed there is no ammunition on the truck.

While it is early in the investigation, it is believed this is an isolated incident. Other law enforcement agencies across the province have been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Mike Penney at Peterborough Police at 705-876-1122 x232 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca

It must be noted there are, at this time, very few details were included in the release.

The Ontario Provincial Police said Sunday they were aware of the theft but directed questions to Peterborough police, since the incident was in their jurisdiction. The RCMP also directed questions to Peterborough police.