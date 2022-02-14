THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Again in a word. Cold. Extreme Cold Warnings remain in effect across the region for both Western and Northern Ontario.

Thunder Bay

It is -18 in Thunder Bay today to start your Valentine’s Day. There will be a few flurries ending early this morning then clearing. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 12. Wind chill minus 27 this morning and minus 19 this afternoon.

Tonight, skies will clear. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 31. Wind chill minus 21 this evening and minus 36 overnight. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

Fort Frances

-35 outside in Fort Frances under a mix of sun and cloud is the forecast for your Valentine’s Day. Winds are light this morning at up to 15 km/h. High minus 14. Wind chill minus 40 this morning and minus 19 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes.

Tonight will see a few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 28. Wind chill minus 20 this evening and minus 36 overnight. Risk of frostbite continues.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -25 with the wind chill at -30 in Dryden this morning. There will be increasing cloudiness this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 16. Wind chill minus 34 this morning and minus 22 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

Tonight, skies will be partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 29. Wind chill minus 22 this evening and minus 38 overnight. Risk of frostbite continues.

Wasaho Cree Nation

It is -32 with the wind chill at -42 in Wasaho this morning. The school is closed reportedly due to an ongoing fuel shortage in the community. The forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud, with clearing skies later this morning.

Winds will becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High minus 27. Wind chill minus 45 this morning and minus 39 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes.

Tonight, skies will be clear. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low minus 33. Wind chill near minus 45. Frostbite in minutes.