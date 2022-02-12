Thunder Bay – Weather – Extreme Cold Warnings are in effect across the entire region expect for Kenora, Superior West and the City of Thunder Bay.

For the rest of the region Environment Canada has issued Extreme Cold Warnings

The weather service says that a period of very cold wind chills is expected with wind chills near minus 40.

Minimum temperatures between minus 28 and minus 34 degrees Celsius are expected through the weekend for much of Northern and Western Ontario.

Thunder Bay

It is -29 this morning in Thunder Bay. The high for Saturday will be -17. The forecast is calling for clear skies today with winds light at up to 15 km/h. Wind chill minus 34 this morning and minus 21 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite this morning for exposed skin.

Tonight will see clear skies continue. Winds will remain light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 29. Wind chill minus 24 this evening and minus 37 overnight. Risk of frostbite continues.

Fort Frances

It is -39 in Fort Frances to start your Saturday. If you didn’t plug in your vehicle it likely won’t start. Clear skies for the city are expected early this morning followed by a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries late this afternoon. Winds will be light blowing at up to 15 km/h. High minus 19. Wind chill minus 44 this morning and minus 23 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early this evening then clear. Winds will remain light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 33. Wind chill minus 25 this evening and minus 38 overnight. Risk of frostbite continues.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -31 in Dryden this morning. Mainly clear skies with light winds of up to 15 km/h are in store for Saturday. High for the day will be minus 21. Wind chill minus 42 this morning and minus 25 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes for exposed skin, hats, toques, scarves and mitts are critical this morning.

Tonight will see clear skies continue with light winds blowing at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 34. Wind chill minus 27 this evening and minus 39 overnight. Risk of frostbite continues.

Sachigo Lake

It is -33 this morning in Sachigo Lake. Clear skies with light winds of up to 15 km/h are forecast. High for Saturday will be minus 23. Wind chill minus 44 this morning and minus 31 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes.

Tonight will see clear skies continue. Winds will remain light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 34. Wind chill minus 34 this evening and minus 44 overnight. Frostbite in minutes.