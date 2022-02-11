SANDY LAKE FN – Two people are facing charges following a drug investigation in Sandy Lake. On January 26, 2022, the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) Drug Enforcement Unit, as a result of an investigation under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, had executed two search warrants at a residence located in Sandy Lake First Nation.

Two adults were charged and various amounts of drugs and currency were seized.

Police seized Cocaine, Suboxone, two firearms, and approximately eleven thousand two-hundred seventy ($11,270.00) dollars in Canadian currency.

42-year-old Ronald MCPHERSON was charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Cocaine Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act; Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000.00 of the Criminal Code; and, 2 counts of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm Section 91(1) of the Criminal Code.

37-year-old Krista FIDDLER was charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Cocaine Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act; and, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000.00 of the Criminal Code

Both Ronald MCPHERSON and Krista FIDDLER have been released on conditions and will next attend court in Sandy Lake on April 4, 2022.

None of the charges have been proven in a court of law, and all accused are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Sandy Lake First Nation is approximately 600 km northwest of Thunder Bay.