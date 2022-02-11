QUEENS PARK – NEWS – Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, Attorney General Doug Downey and Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, to make an announcement.

Date: Friday, February 11, 2022

Time: Remarks at 10:30 am EST.

Reports are that the announcement will be regarding the protests at the U.S-Canada border.

NetNewsLedger will carry the live video.

There are reports that Premier Ford is been considering putting in place new emergency measures which will allow stiffer fines and penalties against protesters blocking the border.

According to some reports, the Progressive Conservative government is also considering issuing a State of Emergency.