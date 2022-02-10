THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – A winter travel advisory is in effect across Western Ontario this morning from Kenora through to Wawa. An Alberta Clipper moving in from the west, a low pressure system will drop between seven to fifteen centimetres of snow on the region.

The snow is likely to impact road conditions on Highway 11, Highway 17, Highway 105, and all other major roadways. Make sure your vehicle and your passengers are prepared for potentially long waits stalled in traffic.

We will be monitoring weather conditions on area highways throughout the day.

Weather advisory in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Cloud Bay – Dorion

Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake

English River – Raith – Upsala

Sioux Lookout – Pickle Lake

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Fort Frances

Atikokan – Quetico

Kenora – Grassy Narrows

Red Lake – Ear Falls

Marathon – Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport

Geraldton – Longlac – Caramat

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Environment Canada says that a winter weather travel advisory in effect beginning this morning. Strong northerly wind gusts of up to 60 km/h from early Friday morning which could significantly reduce visibility in local blowing snow. Wind gusts are expected to ease by Friday evening.

The snow is expected to begin this morning near the Manitoba border and later this afternoon towards Lake Superior. Snow will begin to taper off Friday morning and gusty winds and local blowing snow will ease by Friday evening.

Thunder Bay

It is -16 to start the morning on the way to a high of -6. Thursday will start with a mix of sun and cloud. Skies will become overcast this afternoon followed by periods of snow. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h becoming south 20 near noon. Wind chill minus 27 this morning and minus 11 this afternoon.

Tonight the forecast is calling for snow with five to ten centimetres expected. Winds will be from the southeast at 20 km/h becoming light this evening. The temperature will be steady near minus 5. Wind chill minus 13 this evening and minus 7 overnight.

Fort Frances

Skies will be mainly cloudy in Fort Frances, there is a 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning. Snow in earnest will start this morning with five to ten centimetres expected. Winds will become south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High minus 6 for the day. Wind chill minus 23 this morning and minus 10 this afternoon.

Tonight another two to four centimetres of snow is expected along with local blowing snow overnight. Winds becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 overnight. Low minus 11. Wind chill minus 8 this evening and minus 19 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -15 in Dryden to start your Thursday. Skies will be mainly cloudy, there is a 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning. Snow will beginn later this morning with five to ten centimetres forecast. Winds will becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then light this afternoon. High minus 7. Wind chill minus 25 this morning and minus 12 this afternoon.

Tonight will see more snow with another five centimetres expected. There will be local blowing snow before morning.

Winds will becoming north 30 km/h gusting to 50 before morning. Low minus 17. Wind chill minus 10 this evening and minus 26 overnight.

Sachigo Lake

It is -25 in Sachigo to start your Thursday. Skies are mainly cloudy. There is a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind becoming east 20 km/h early this afternoon. High minus 18. Wind chill minus 35 this morning and minus 28 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin so bundle up.

Extreme Cold Windchill Tonight

Tonight we are calling for periods of snow along with local blowing snow. Two to four centimetres are likely. Winds will be from the northeast at 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 38. Wind chill minus 30 this evening and minus 51 overnight. Frostbite in minutes for exposed skin.