THUNDER BAY – SPORTS – It’s back to the ice for the Thunder Bay Kings as a trio of their clubs are off to the provincial capital for their latest installment of Greater Toronto Hockey League competition.

Game play for the under-18, U-16 and U-15 Kings starts Thursday evening at the four-pad Iceland Arena Complex in Mississauga.

Thunder Bay’s U-15s start things off at 7:30 p.m. as they take on the Toronto Young Nationals.

Meanwhile the U-16 Kings will meet their Young Nationals’ counterparts at 7:45 p.m. and the under-18s, who boast the second-best winning percentage in the 13-team U-18 AAA division at .773, tangle with the Mississauga Senators at 9 p.m.

Each of the three Thunder Bay teams will also play Friday, Saturday and Sunday, prior to returning home.

KINGS GTHL FEB. 10-13 SCHEDULE



Thursday, Feb. 10

U-15: vs. Toronto Young Nationals 7:30 p.m. (Iceland – Rink 2)

U-16: vs. Toronto Young Nationals 7:45 pm. (Iceland – Rink 1)

U-18: vs. Mississauga Senators 9 p.m. (Iceland – Rink 3)

Friday, Feb. 11

U-16: vs. Vaughan Kings 6:55 p.m. (Scotiabank Pond – Rink No. 1)

U-18: vs. Toronto Jr. Canadiens 7 p.m. (Scotiabank Pond – Rink 2)

U-16: vs. Toronto Marlboros 7:15 p.m. (Etobicoke Ice Sports – Rink 4)

Saturday, Feb. 12

U-15: vs. Vaughan Kings 1:30 p.m. (Herb Carnegie)

U-18: vs. Toronto Titans 2:30 p.m. (Westwood – Rink 1)

U-16: vs. Toronto Red Wings 3 p.m. (Herb Carnegie)

Sunday, Feb. 13

U-15: vs. Mississauga Senators 9:10 a.m. (Chesswood – Rink 1)

U-16: vs. Toronto Jr. Canadiens 1:55 p.m. (Scotiabank Pond – Rink 1)

U-18: vs. Toronto Marlboros 2:40 p.m. (Chesswood – Rink 1)

U-15: vs. Toronto Jr. Canadiens 3:30 p.m. (Scotiabank Pond – Rink 1)

KINGS GTHL RECORD (As of Feb. 8)

U-18: 7-1-3

U-16: 2-9-0

U-15: 2-4-4