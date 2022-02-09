VERMILION BAY – ROADS UPDATE – Highway 17 has been re-opened.

Dryden and Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police advise of the following Road Opening: Hwy 17 between Vermilion Bay and Kenora.

Time Re-Opened: 4:30 pm

Earlier:

Dryden and Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police advise of the following Road Closure:

Highway 17 at Vermillion Bay

Aollison between Kenora and Vermillion Bay has the highway closed at Vermillion Bay. Members of the public are asked not to travel throught this area until the roadway has been cleared. There are no reported injuries, but the road conditions are not favorable for travel.

No detour is available.

Estimated duration of Road Advisory: It is unclear when the highway will re-open. It is expected to be closed for the majority of the day.