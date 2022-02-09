THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are far milder conditions across much of the region this morning.

There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect as of 6:30 AM.

Thunder Bay

It is -3 in Thunder Bay this morning to start the day. Snow flurries should be ending near noon followed by cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Local blowing snow is expected late this morning and this afternoon. Local snowfall amounts of two centimetres are forecast. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50. Wind chill near minus 12.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies along with a 40 per cent chance of flurries early this evening. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light before morning. Low minus 17. Wind chill minus 12 this evening and minus 22 overnight.

Fort Frances

It is -6 in Fort Frances at 5:30 am. Snow flurries will be ending this morning followed by cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Local blowing snow this morning is expected. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 6. Wind chill near minus 16.

Tonight expect cloudy skies with winds from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 before becoming light near midnight. Low minus 19. Wind chill minus 14 this evening and minus 22 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -9 at 5:30 am in Dryden. Snow flurries will be ending near noon followed by cloudy skies and a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Local blowing snow this morning due to winds from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h. Snowfall amounts of two centimetres are expected. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 8. Wind chill near minus 19.

Tonight expect mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries early this evening. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low minus 19. Wind chill minus 19 this evening and minus 26 overnight.

Sachigo Lake

It is -18 in Sachigo Lake this morning. Periods of light snow and local blowing snow will be ending this afternoon followed by mainly cloudy. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperature falling to minus 21 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 25 this morning and minus 30 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

Tonight, will see mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 26. Wind chill near minus 31. Risk of frostbite continues.