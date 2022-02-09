February 9, 2022 – Thunder Bay Police Service Daily Crime Statistics Report

Thunder Bay Police Service 911

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police had nine incidents over the past twenty-four hours.

Daily update from 02/08/2022 to 02/09/2022

Recent incidents
9 arrow_up -3 from yesterday
Violent
1 arrow_up 4 from yesterday
1 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
1 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
0 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
0 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
1 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
7 arrow_up No changes from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
7 Quality of Life