THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Milder conditions are expected across much of the region for the next few days. There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect.

Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay is under cloudy skies. There is a 30 per cent chance of flurries late this morning, and this afternoon with the risk of freezing drizzle. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h late this morning. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 15 this morning and minus 4 this afternoon.

Tonight will see continued cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early this evening. Snow flurries beginning this evening with two to four centimetres expected. There is a risk of freezing drizzle early this evening. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 8 this evening.

Fort Frances

It is -13 this morning in Fort Frances. Skies are cloudy and there is a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Flurries and periods of drizzle will be beginning near noon. There is a risk of freezing drizzle this morning. Local snowfall amount of two centimetres are expected. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h early this afternoon. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 17 this morning.

Tonight will see more snow flurries. There remains a risk of freezing drizzle overnight. Total snowfall accumulations of 2 to 4 centimetres are likely. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 12 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -13 this morning in Dryden. The high for the day will be zero, right on the freezing mark. Skies will become cloudy this morning with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this morning and early this afternoon. Snow flurries beginning this afternoon. There will be a risk of freezing drizzle this morning and early this afternoon. Total snowfall amounts of 2 centimetres. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h becoming light this morning. Wind chill minus 20 this morning and minus 5 this afternoon.

Tonight the forecast is calling for more snow flurries. There will be a risk of freezing drizzle overnight. Another two to four centimetres of snow is expected. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h late this evening. Low minus 9. Wind chill minus 16 overnight.

Sachigo Lake

A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries changing to 70 percent chance of light snow this afternoon is in store for the area today. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. High minus 6. Wind chill minus 16 this morning and minus 8 this afternoon.

Tonight the forecast is for periods of light snow with two centimetres expected. Local blowing snow overnight. Wind becoming north 30 km/h gusting to 50 late this evening. Low overnight of -21. Wind chill minus 9 this evening and minus 31 overnight. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.