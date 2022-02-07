THUNDER BAY – At 12:53:01 Thunder Bay Fire Rescue was called to Royston Court for a structural fire.

The first arriving Pumper reported heavy smoke coming from a basement window, a second alarm was called for at this time, bringing the total number of responding units to 7, 5 Pumpers a ladder truck and a command truck. The Building was evacuated as the fire alarm had been activated.

The first arriving unit made entry to the building and made their way to the apartment involved with a charged 45mm hose line to conduct an offensive attack. Once at the apartment involved the fire was knocked down quickly, fire damage was held mostly to the Kitchen cabinets, with some smoke damage throughout the apartment. The second alarm was canceled as the fire was deemed under control.

Two occupants of the apartment were home at the time and tried to extinguish the fire with an extinguisher prior to evacuating, one of the occupants was treated by SNEMS for smoke inhalation and released a short time later.

The evacuated tenants were allowed to return to their apartments, and the building was turned over to the owner.