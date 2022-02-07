OTTAWA – POLITICS – NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to “Show leadership and to work on a plan to put an end to the convoy crisis that is terrorizing neighborhoods across the country. The people of Ottawa, especially those living in the downtown core, have been under siege for more than a week now. Local citizens, healthcare workers and front lines workers across the country are being harassed and assaulted in their community.”

“Yet the Prime Minister, and the Liberal government, have been missing in action to put an end to this crisis”, charges Singh. “Since the beginning of the convoy, and despite things only getting worse, the Prime Minister hasn’t taken any action to help calm the situation or deescalate while families are being terrorized in their communities,” said Singh. “Healthcare workers and employees of local businesses have also been harassed or assaulted simply for going to work. Symbols of hate are being promoted, and memorials have been vandalized. In times of crisis, a Prime Minister must be present and show leadership. Canadians need a plan to end this convoy and Canadians who have done everything they need to keep themselves and their communities safe need a plan to get to the end of the pandemic.” Singh and the NDP called for an emergency debate to find solutions to this crisis and laid out some concrete steps the Prime Minister can take:

Meet immediately with municipal leaders impacted by the convoy to discuss a path out of it and proactively offer support: Ottawa (ON) Coutts (AB), Sarnia (ON) and other cities and borders being targeted. Considering the significant amount of funding coming from the U.S., get in touch with the U.S. administration to shut down the funding coming from the U.S. that is interfering in our democracy. Work with Provinces and Territories on a clear plan to get to an end of this pandemic. Including: Better access to rapid tests to stop the spread of COVID.

More work to encourage better uptake for a booster shot for all Canadians.

An emergency plan to rescue the healthcare system on the brink of collapsing.

A global vaccination plan to stop new variants from developing. Work with the minority government on the other real issues that Canadians are going through to help them make ends meet as the cost of living continues to skyrocket. And find solutions that help people, not the ultra-rich