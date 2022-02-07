FORT FRANCES – The Ontario government is providing more than $2.7 million through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) to four projects in the Town of Fort Frances.

“The Town of Fort Frances is very fortunate to have the support of the Ontario government and this announcement by our MPP and Minister Greg Rickford today, to address a number of projects and the general needs at our facilities in our town,” said Travis Rob, Manager of Operations and Facilities, Town of Fort Frances. “These funds will help us in better meeting the needs of our community in maintenance, accessibility, space management, and all aspects of public safety.”

This investment in recreation, tourism and transportation infrastructure will help boost economic growth, improve quality of life and build a strong, healthy community.

“Supporting local communities helps create jobs and keeps the North competitive,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry. “Today’s investment will have tangible positive impacts, leading to economic prosperity and providing opportunities for the residents and business owners of Fort Frances.”

The Town of Fort Frances is receiving the following funding:

$1,732,500 to renovate and expand the Memorial Sports Centre

$466,125 to build an extension to the Fort Frances Senior Centre

$376,995 to renovate and upgrade the Sorting Gap Marina docks

$148,500 to renovate and upgrade the Fort Frances Municipal Airport.

The NOHFC promotes economic prosperity across Northern Ontario by providing financial assistance to projects—big and small, rural and urban—that stimulate growth, job creation and skills development. Since June 2018, the NOHFC has invested more than $432 million in 4,025 projects in Northern Ontario, leveraging more than $1.4 billion in investment and creating or sustaining over 6,200 jobs.