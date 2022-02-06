THUNDER BAY – Roads Update – Highway 11 as of 15:30 EST is closed in both directions due to a motor vehicle collision.
#Closure #Kapusaking #HWY11 both directions closed from Smooth Falls to Kapuskasing due to a collision #ONHwys https://t.co/8bgA4ogZZq
— 511ONNortheastern (@511ONNortheast) February 6, 2022
Highway 11 also closed at Calstock.
#Closure #Calstock #HWY11 both directions at Compressor STA Rd , all lanes closed due to a collision. #ONHwys https://t.co/4Xl27Pj5f6
— 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) February 6, 2022