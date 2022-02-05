THUNDER BAY – NEWS – GoFundMe has amended its earlier statement on the 2022 Freedom Convoy. GoFundMe updates, “The update we issued earlier enabled all donors to get a refund and outlined a plan to distribute remaining funds to verified charities selected by the Freedom Convoy organizers. However, due to donor feedback, we are simplifying the process. We will automatically refund all contributions directly — donors do not need to submit a request. You can expect to see your refund within 7–10 business days.

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms reported earlier this afternoon that it, “Regrets to advise that GoFundMe has refused to release millions of dollars in donations intended for the 2022 Freedom Convoy. GoFundMe has deleted the truckers’ Canada’s Freedom Convoy fundraiser for allegedly violating its terms, stating the “peaceful demonstration has become an occupation” now.

“We are pleased that the unprincipled conduct of GoFundMe, which is based on a false and defamatory narrative, is not going to stop freedom-loving Canadians from supporting the truckers’ peaceful protests,” states Allison Pejovic, one of the Justice Centre lawyers currently in Ottawa with the Freedom Convoy.

Ottawa Police and the City of Ottawa approached GoFundMe stating that the peaceful protest has now become an occupation of the city’s downtown.

Alternative funding for the 2022 Freedom Convoy has been set up, according to the JCCF.

The JCCF adds, “Under intense public pressure, announcements that some US Governors will investigate GoFundMe under deceptive practices laws, and threats of a truck convoy going to the GoFundMe headquarters, within hours GoFundMe changed their website statement, and announced it would be refunding donors automatically”.

GoFundMe declared the truckers’ Freedom Convoy in violation of the Terms of Service and stated the donations page has been “removed from the platform.”