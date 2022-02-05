THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are Extreme Cold Warnings for the Far North, and Special Weather Advisories out across Western Ontario for Saturday. The snowfall across Western Ontario is due to a low pressure system, an Alberta Clipper, that is expected to track east across the region.

Weather advisory in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

City of Kenora

Grassy Narrows – Whitedog FN

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River – Upsala

Superior West

Atikokan

Fort Frances

Marathon – Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport

A winter weather travel advisory in effect. Snow, heavy at times is expected from this morning into the evening. Peak snowfall rates of 1 to 2 centimetres per hour are possible which can reduce visibilities. Total snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 centimetres are expected. Locally higher amounts up to 12 centimetres are possible in areas closer to the Minnesota border.

The snow is expected to taper from west to east beginning this evening.

Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Extreme Cold Warning

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Marathon – Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport

Wasaho Cree Nation

Peawanuck

Sachigo Lake – Big Trout Lake

Attawapiskat

Webequie

Summer Beaver

Armstrong

Extreme cold conditions tonight into Saturday morning with wind chill values near minus 40.

Local Forecasts Thunder Bay

It is -29 in Thunder Bay this morning. Cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of flurries late in the morning are forecast with periods of snow beginning near noon. Local amounts of 5 to 10 centimetres are expected. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. High minus 9. Wind chill minus 33 in the morning and minus 16 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

Periods of snow will be ending in the evening followed by clouds with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Another 2 to 4 centimetres is expected. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 14. Wind chill minus 14 in the evening and minus 20 overnight.

Fort Frances

It is -25 in Fort Frances. Periods of snow for Saturday with ten centimetres expected. Winds will be from the southeast at 20 km/h becoming light early in the afternoon. High minus 14. Wind chill minus 35 in the morning and minus 19 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

Saturday night will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 20. Wind chill minus 19 in the evening and minus 27 overnight.

Sachigo Lake

It is -30 with the wind chill making it feel more like -38 in Sachigo early this morning.

Skies will be clear to start the morning followed by a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 23. Wind chill minus 45 in the morning and minus 28 in the afternoon. Frostbite in minutes for exposed skin.

A few clouds for Saturday night with light winds at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 38. Wind chill minus 30 in the evening and minus 49 overnight. Frostbite alert continues.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -24 with the wind chill making it feel more like -32 in Dryden to start your Saturday. Periods of snow for the day with local amounts pf 5 to 10 centimetres. Winds will be light blowing at up to 15 km/h. High minus 15. Wind chill minus 34 in the morning and minus 20 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

Mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries for Saturday evening. Winds continue to be light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 20. Wind chill minus 20 in the evening and minus 27 overnight.