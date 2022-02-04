Thunder Bay – Weather – There is light snow in Thunder Bay, Extreme Cold Warnings are continued for the Far North, and there is some more seasonal weather coming over the weekend. Can you believe it is already Friday, it feels like the clock and calendar are speeding up.

Thunder Bay

It is -21 in Thunder Bay at 07:00 am. Snow flurries will be ending near noon followed by a mix of sun and cloud with s 30 per cent chance of flurries. About two centimetres of snow is expected. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. High minus 12. The wind chill is minus 26 this morning and minus 17 this afternoon.

Tonight will see clear skies with light winds of up to 15 km/h. Low of minus 29. Wind chill minus 23 this evening and minus 38 overnight. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

Fort Frances

It is -22 in Fort Frances this morning. Periods of light snow will be ending this morning then clearing skies will follow. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. High minus 16. Wind chill minus 25 this morning and minus 20 this afternoon.

Tonight will see clear skies. Increasing cloudiness late this evening followed by periods of light snow beginning before morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 28. Wind chill minus 22 this evening and minus 36 overnight. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

Wasaho Cree Nation

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for Wasaho Cree Nation / Fort Severn.

A multi-day episode of very cold wind chills is expected. Wind chill values between minus 40 and minus 45. Similar wind chills are likely to return in the overnight hours this weekend and possibility into early next week.

Clear skies are expected today with winds becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High minus 29. Wind chill minus 49 this morning and minus 43 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes so bundle up.

Tonight we are calling for partly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Wind west 30 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 33. Wind chill near minus 44. Frostbite alert continues.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -27 in Dryden this morning. The wind chill makes it feel more like -35. A mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of flurries early this morning then clear skies. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. High minus 18. Wind chill minus 31 this morning and minus 22 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight will see a few clouds to start the evening. Increasing cloudiness near midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 27. Wind chill minus 24 this evening and minus 36 overnight. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.