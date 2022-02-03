THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Two Toronto teens suspected of being involved in drug trafficking activity were arrested in Thunder Bay on Wednesday evening.

Officers with the Uniform Patrol Brach were dispatched to a residential address in the 200 block of Cumming Street just after 3 pm on Wednesday, February 3rd for an unrelated matter.

When police arrived they located individuals, among paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking, inside a home. Two teens, a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male, were located inside.

Further investigation revealed they were suspected to be in Thunder Bay for the purpose of becoming involved in the drug trade.

Police seized a quantity of cash believed to have been obtained through drug trafficking and a piece of paper that appeared to be a list of tips on how to become a good drug dealer.

While speaking with officers, the teens attempted to provide police with false names. The suspects were transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street, where their actual identities were later confirmed.

Both teens face charges of Obstruct Peace Officer and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Both appeared in bail court on Thursday, February 3. One accused will be released with conditions and a future appearance date. The second accused is being remanded into custody with a future appearance date.