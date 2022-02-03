THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – The Extreme Cold Warnings for the City of Thunder Bay, Fort Frances, Dryden, Kenora have all ended.

That is not too suggest putting on a pair of shorts and grabbing the sunscreen.

It is -24 in Thunder Bay as of 12:00 EST. The Wind Chill is at -34, it is still chilly out there.

For Thunder Bay, the weather service is calling for a high of -16 today.

Looking forward into Friday there will be periods of light snow ending near noon then a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries with two centimetres likely.