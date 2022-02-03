By Ranger Chris Vernon

ATTAWAPISKAT – An Attawapiskat FN resident was rescued by four Canadian Rangers on January 30th after losing control of his snowmobile while gathering firewood and is now at home recovering from an injury.

The man, 22, and two other relatives were gathering firewood 40 kilometres south-west of the community when the victim lost control of his snowmobile while breaking trail in a remote area around 6:18 pm.

The trio used a satellite phone to call for help and the OPP subsequently contacted the 3rd Canadian Ranger Patrol Group (3CRPG) to direct the search in an isolated area near the community.

“He (the injured man) said his head and back hurt when they found him,” said Master Corporal Christopher Kataquapit, a Ranger who directed the search from an emergency command post in the First Nation.

The Rangers found the injured man and provided first-aid before moving him to a rural road where they were met by police and paramedics around midnight. He was subsequently taken to hospital in Moose Factory for treatment.

As recent as last October, 3CRPG members received search-and-rescue training outside Thunder Bay during Exercise Ranger Tracker.

“This is our bread and butter and what we do best. We help vulnerable people in vulnerable locations,” said 3CRPG’s Commanding Officer Lieutenant-Colonel Shane McArthur.

(Master Corporal Chris Vernon is a Canadian Ranger Public Affairs representative with 3CRPG at CFB Borden.)