THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Police have laid a charge in connection with an ongoing investigation into a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in September of 2021.

Officers with the Thunder Bay Police Service were originally dispatched to the Hill Street and Red River Road area following reports of a two-vehicle collision on the evening of Sept. 24. Superior North EMS paramedics and Thunder Bay Fire Rescue firefighters were also dispatched to the scene.

Police learned a sedan with a lone driver, and a Jeep with passengers, were involved in the collision.

An adult male was transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further treatment. The male later died from injuries sustained during the collision.

The deceased is identified as Daniel Moroz, 25, of Thunder Bay.

As a result of continued investigation by members of the TBPS’s Traffic Unit, the 58-year-old male driver of the involved sedan was charged with Careless Driving Causing Death.