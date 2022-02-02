In modern society, there can be a certain emphasis on what you don’t have. This can lead you to constantly feel as though your happiness is right around the corner, just one purchase away, before that too leaves you wanting something new. Instead, you can focus on what you already have and how you can get more out of these items, exploring their uses in ways that you haven’t before.

Your smartphone is one such device. While it might be one that you use very regularly, you might be surprised to learn of the true extent of its capabilities. Exploring these, and taking the time to learn what you enjoy and what’s not for you, can help you to appreciate the extent of what’s already within your grasp.

As a Gaming Console

Games have come a long way, to the point where you see the blockbuster titles advertised on the scale as big movie releases, which might be something that you never expected to see. At this point, there might be a certain sense that you’re missing out if video games aren’t something that you’ve already gone through the effort of experiencing for yourself. However, your smartphone is more than capable of providing you with a gaming experience, which can you the time and investment of needing to take the console or PC route.

Your smartphone has access to whatever titles are on the app store, some are names you might recognize immediately while others might be ports of more classic games from other platforms, but your options don’t end there. Online casino games might also be an avenue worth exploring if that seems like something you’d enjoy more.

To Watch TV and Movies

Due to the prevalence of streaming companies such as Netflix and Amazon and how those services have translated into apps that are downloadable on your mobile device, you can catch up with your favorite shows or movies wherever you are. Of course, this is going to be an activity that suits some moments more than others, and you might find that it’s the perfect way to kill time on a long flight or train journey.

Of course, there is an argument to be made about whether or not movies and TV shows can uphold their artistic integrity when viewed on such a small screen, but that’s ultimately something for you to decide.

Keeping up with Your Friends

Sometimes, all you need in your life is to know that you have people who you care about. Your smartphone can help you to stay in touch with these people, which is something that might have been made more difficult at various points in your life by the fact that they aren’t always as geographically close as you would like them to be.

Keeping up with them via social media or other means can help you to not simply talk but also to arrange meet-ups and plan holidays. These can be events that you really look forward to, and your phone can help you with the specifics as well.