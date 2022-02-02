THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are Extreme Cold Warnings in effect across much of the Far North and Western Ontario.

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Sioux Lookout

A prolonged period of very cold wind chills is expected. Wind chill values near minus 40 expected overnight and Wednesday morning.

Temperatures are forecast to drop to between minus 26 to minus 30 degrees. Gusty winds in combination with the cold temperatures will lead to windchills near minus 40. Wind chill values are expected to moderate for Wednesday afternoon. Wind chill values near minus 40 are expected to return for Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Far North Warnings

A multi-day episode of very cold wind chills is expected.

Gusty winds in combination with cold temperatures will lead to wind chills between minus 45 and minus 50 overnight and Wednesday morning. Locations near Hudson Bay could experience wind chills exceeding minus 50.

Wind chill values are expected to moderate to near minus 40 Wednesday afternoon, however, they will remain near minus 45 for locations near Hudson Bay.

Wind chill values near minus 45 are expected during the overnight and early morning hours for the remainder of the week and into the weekend.

Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Fort Severn

Peawanuck

Sachigo Lake

Sandy Lake

Pikangikum – Poplar Hill – MacDowell

Sandy Lake – Weagamow Lake – Deer Lake

Summer Beaver – Wunnummin Lake – Kingfisher Lake

Webequie

Local Forecasts

Thunder Bay

It is -17 in Thunder Bay. For Tuesday skies will be mainly sunny. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early in the morning. Winds will becoming west 20 gusting to 40 later in the morning. High minus 13. Wind chill minus 28 in the morning and minus 22 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

Skies will be clear on Tuesday evening. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light in the evening. Low minus 27. Wind chill minus 24 in the evening and minus 31 overnight. Risk of frostbite continues.

Fort Frances

A mix of sun and cloud for Fort Frances, with winds from the northwest at 20 km/h. High minus 20. Wind chill minus 39 in the morning and minus 29 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

Skies will be clear. Winds up to 15 km/h. Low minus 32. Wind chill minus 29 in the evening and minus 37 overnight. Risk of frostbite continues.

Sachigo Lake

It is -30 in Sachigo Lake this morning. Mainly sunny today winds will be from northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 25. Wind chill minus 47 in the morning and minus 40 in the afternoon. Frostbite in minutes for exposed skin.

Partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries late in the evening and overnight. Winds will be from the northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 27. Wind chill minus 40 in the evening and minus 34 overnight. Frostbite in minutes for exposed skin, bundle up.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is a chilly -25 in Dryden this morning. A mix of sun and clouds with winds will be from the west at 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 21. Wind chill minus 39 in the morning and minus 32 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

A few clouds, with winds from the west at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low minus 31. Wind chill minus 34 in the evening and minus 39 overnight. Risk of frostbite continues.