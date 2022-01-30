THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are Extreme Cold Warnings for the far North of Ontario and Special Weather Statements in effect across a growing part of Western Ontario for Sunday, January 30, 2022.

Environment Canada says that “A low pressure system, an Alberta Clipper, will approach the region Monday and snow is expected Monday evening through Tuesday morning. Near 10 centimetres of snow is expected, possibly 15 centimetres in a few locations. Travel may be hazardous during this snowfall. Increasing winds Tuesday from a northwesterly or a northerly direction may produce blowing snow and reduced visibilities, causing difficult travel conditions.

Special weather statement in effect for:

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Pickle Lake – Cat Lake

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

Upsala – Raith

Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul

Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Fort Severn

Peawanuck

A period of very cold wind chills continues. Minimum temperatures near minus 33 degrees Celsius with wind chill values near minus 45.

Early this morning. Temperatures and wind chill values moderate by this afternoon, however, extreme cold conditions are expected to return again tonight into Monday morning.

Thunder Bay

Clear skies to start Sunday will become a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind will be light up to 15 km/h. High minus 11. Wind chill minus 30 this morning and minus 14 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

Tonight will see cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries late this evening and overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 15. Wind chill minus 19 this evening.

Fort Frances

Mainly cloudy skies in Fort Frances with a 40 per cent chance of flurries late this afternoon. Winds will be light blowing at up to 15 km/h. High minus 11. Wind chill minus 25 this morning and minus 14 this afternoon.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Light winds up to 15 km/h. Low minus 15. Wind chill minus 15 this evening and minus 21 overnight.

Wasaho Cree Nation

It is -31 with a wind chill of -41 in Wasaho this morning. The forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud that will give way to clear skies later this morning. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. High minus 25. Wind chill minus 45 this morning and minus 30 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes for exposed skin.

Tonight there will be a few clouds. Winds will be light blowing at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 33. Wind chill minus 33 this evening and minus 45 overnight. Frostbite alert remains in effect.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Dryden is under a special weather statement. There will be increasing cloudiness early this morning. There is a 60 per cent chance of light snow late this morning and this afternoon. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. High minus 13. Wind chill minus 28 this morning and minus 19 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of light snow. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 13. Wind chill near minus 20.