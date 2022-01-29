THUNDER BAY – SPORTS – If you were hoping to get to watch the finals at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, Curling Canada says not this time.

“We were open to finding a way to finish the Scotties Tournament of Hearts with an exclamation point and having ticket sales for the final weekend. But after careful thought and consideration, the risks of opening the venue after establishing protocols were not favourable in keeping all participants safe,” said Curling Canada CEO Katherine Henderson. “We can’t thank the local organizing committee enough for all of its work in getting this year’s event off the ground under these difficult circumstances.”

In a statement issued Saturday, Curling Canada made the announcement.

“After consultation with stakeholders, Curling Canada has concluded it will not permit ticket sales for the final weekend of the 2022 Scotties Tournament of Hearts to maintain the health and safety of all participants.

“In response to the Province of Ontario’s announcement that 500 spectators could be permitted into Fort William Gardens in Thunder Bay, Ont., as of Jan. 31, Curling Canada initiated communication with stakeholders about a modified ticket plan for the final three days of the event.

“After that consultation, Curling Canada has deemed it to be in the best interest of the players, staff, volunteers, and the community to not sell tickets during the closing weekend”.

Due to the complex logistics involved to operate the event with spectators over the final weekend – ranging from ticketing to venue staffing and health and safety – the decision to have spectators in the venue had to be made by the opening weekend of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts to put that responsible plan into action.

Unfortunately, due to the unprecedented challenges brought on by the latest surge of COVID-19, Curling Canada could not confidently provide an environment that would be safe for everyone involved.