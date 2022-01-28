THUNDER BAY – The Thunder Bay Police Service was made aware of a potential sudden death at a residential address on the city’s southside Wednesday afternoon.

Members of the Uniform Patrol Branch and investigators with the Major Crimes Unit attended the scene just after noon on Wednesday, January 26. Upon arrival they were able to confirm the presence of a deceased adult male at a home in the 300 block of Bethune Street.

As a result of continued investigation, police are treating the incident as a homicide. A police presence remains in the area and a scene has been established, which is being processed by the TBPS’s Forensic Identification Unit.

A post-mortem examination is being scheduled to take place in Toronto.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.

If you believe you have information that could assist investigators, please call police at 684-1200 and cite incident number P22023275. You can submit tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.