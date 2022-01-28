THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr. Arron Loon, 20, in Thunder Bay in 2015.

The SIU launched an investigation following discussions with the Office of the Chief Coroner. The Chief Coroner’s Office is a member of the Executive Governance Committee, established to oversee the re-investigations of the deaths of certain Indigenous persons in Thunder Bay (as recommended in the Office of the Independent Police Review Director’s Broken Trust report), which decided to consult the SIU.

Preliminary information suggests the following:

In the evening of March 24, 2015, the Thunder Bay Police Service received a call from an individual indicating concern for Mr. Loon, with whom he had been drinking in Junot Avenue Park. The individual indicated that his friend was yelling in the park and wearing a T-shirt and pants.

In the morning of March 25, 2015, officers responded to a call about a non-responsive person in Junot Avenue Park. Mr. Loon was located deceased.

Two investigators have been assigned to this case.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php

