THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect for Friday.

Thunder Bay

It is -25 in Thunder Bay this morning with the wind chill making it feel like -30. Clear skies will becoming a mix of sun and cloud later this morning. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. High minus 13. Wind chill minus 32 this morning and minus 19 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin, bundle up.

Tonight there will be a few clouds. Winds will remain light at up to 15 km/h. Low overnight will be minus 26. Wind chill minus 22 this evening and minus 34 overnight. Risk of frostbite continues.

Fort Frances Weather

It is -22 in Fort Frances this morning at 06:00 am. Skies will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning and then a mix of sun and cloud. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. High minus 14. Wind chill minus 27 this morning and minus 20 this afternoon.

Tonight will see clear skies to start the evening which will becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 27. Wind chill minus 22 this evening and minus 32 overnight. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

Sachigo Lake

It is -21 in Sachigo Lake this morning. The windchill is making it feel like -31. A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning is forecast. Winds will be light blowing at up to 15 km/h. High minus 21. Wind chill near minus 32. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with clouds rolling in over the night and periods of light snow beginning before morning. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 25. Wind chill near minus 33. Risk of frostbite continues.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -21 in Dryden to start your Friday. Mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. High minus 16. Wind chill minus 32 this morning and minus 22 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies. Winds will remain light up to 15 km/h. Low minus 26. Wind chill minus 32 this evening. Risk of frostbite continues.