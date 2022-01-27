Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are weather advisories out across the far North of Ontario this morning. Wasaho Cree Nation, Peawanuck, and Attawapiskat are under special weather statements with strong and gusty winds continuing today.

The weather advisory is for strong and gusty northwesterly winds at up to 70 km/h will continue this morning in the wake of a low pressure system over Hudson Bay. Winds will begin to ease this afternoon. Local blowing snow will significantly reduce visibilities.

To the east along the North Shore of Lake Superior, as of 06:00 AM this morning Highway 17 remains closed at Wawa.

This is due to Snow Squall Warnings. As of 05:37 AM this morning Environment Canada has continued the warnings. The snow squalls will shift south of the area later this morning.

Snow squall warning in effect for:

Marathon – Schreiber

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Snow squalls are expected. Under the snow squall bands, visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow combined with blowing snow, and snow will quickly accumulate.

Snow squalls off Lake Superior, with additional snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm possible this morning.

Wind gusts up to 60 km/h causing very low visibilities at times in blowing snow.

Snow squalls in a stiff southwest flow off of Lake Superior continue this morning. Peak snowfall rates of 2 to 5 cm in an hour are likely in the strongest snow squalls.

Travel will be impacted during this period, especially along Highway 17.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is -8 and snowing very lightly. Periods of light snow ending early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Skies will be clearing late this morning. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50.

The temperature will be falling to minus 17 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 13 this morning and minus 24 this afternoon.

Tonight will see clear skies. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 26. Wind chill minus 24 this evening and minus 34 overnight. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

Fort Frances

It is -11 in Fort Frances to start the morning. Skies are mainly cloudy. There is a 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning. Winds will becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then light this afternoon. Temperature falling to minus 17 this afternoon. Wind chill near minus 24.

Tonight will see a few clouds. Winds will be light blowing at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 25. Wind chill minus 22 this evening and minus 32 overnight. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

Marten Falls

It is -21 in Marten Falls this morning. A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning is forecast. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 21. Wind chill minus 39 this morning and minus 32 this afternoon. Risk of frostbit for exposed skin, bundle up.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 27. Wind chill minus 32 this evening and minus 38 overnight. Risk of frostbite continues.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -18 in Dryden. For Thursday expect a mix of sun and cloud. There is a 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 17. Wind chill minus 31 this morning and minus 25 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite so bundle up so exposed skin doesn’t freeze.

Tonight, expect a few clouds. Winds will be light blowing at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 24. Wind chill minus 26 this evening and minus 32 overnight. Risk of frostbite continues.