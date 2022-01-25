THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Freedom Convoy may have run into a speed trap. The convoy of truck drivers is headed to Ottawa and gathering support from across the country.

However the fundraising for the convoy on GoFundMe has been frozen.

There is $4,200,000 raised for the Freedom Convoy.

GoFundme spokesperson Rachel Hollis says, “We require that fundraisers be transparent about the flow of funds and have a clear plan for how those funds will be spent. In this case, we are in touch with the organizer to verify that information. Funds will be safely held until the organizer is able to provide the documentation to our team about how funds will be properly distributed.”

The GoFundme organizer for the Freedom Convoy is Tamara Lich, who the secretary of the fledgling Western separatist Maverick Party.

Lich launched the campaign on January 14, 2022.

The Freedom Convoy on the page states that the money will go toward fuel as well as food and lodgings for transport truckers who taking part in the convoy.

The convoy is planning a major rally in Ottawa on Saturday.