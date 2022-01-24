FORT FRANCES – Two Fort Frances residents and a Sioux Lookout resident face a number of charges including drug possession, drug trafficking and driving under the influence following a weekend traffic stop.

OPP report that, “On Saturday, January 22, 2022, at approximately 10:00 am members of the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop in the Town of Fort Frances.

“The traffic stop led to the arrest of the driver and two other occupants of the motor vehicle. Police seized a quantity of drugs including crack cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine and other items consistent with the trafficking of drugs. Also seized were prohibited weapons as well as Canadian Currency The drugs have an estimated street value of approximately $25,000.”

Jonathon Green, 42, of Fort Frances, has been charged with,

Operation while impaired by drug, contrary to Section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Possession of Methamphetamine for the purpose of Trafficking, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances 5(2).

Possession of Fentanyl for the purpose of Trafficking, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Possession of a prohibited device, contrary to Section 92(2), of the Criminal Code.

Possession of a prohibited device, contrary to Section 92(2), of the Criminal Code.

Terrence La Belle, 41 of Fort Frances has been charged with,

Possession of Methamphetamine for the purpose of Trafficking, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs Substance Act

Possession of Fentanyl for the purpose of Trafficking,contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs Substances Act

Possession of Cocaine for the purpose of Trafficking, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act..

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000, contrary to Section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

Possession of a prohibited device, contrary to Section 92(2), of the Criminal Code.

Possession of a prohibited device, contrary to Section 92(2), of the Criminal Code.

Lanny Mekanak, 32, of Sioux Lookout, has been charged with,

Possession of a Schedule I substance, to wit: Cocaine, for the purpose of Trafficking, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Possession of a Schedule I substance, to wit: Methampethamine, for the purpose of Trafficking, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act 5(2).

Possession of Fentanyl for the purpose of Trafficking, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act 5(2).

Possession of a prohibited device, contrary to Section 92(2), of the Criminal Code.

Possession of a prohibited device, contrary to Section 92(2), of the Criminal Code.

All three accused were remanded into custody and will appear in court on Monday January 24, 2022 for a Bail Hearing.

All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.