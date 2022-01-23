Kenora – POLITICS – “Failed federal policies is leading to the lockdowns,” stated Kenora MP Eric Melillo speaking to NetNewsLedger on Saturday, January 22, 2021.

Melillo pointed to the shortages in supplies including rapid test kits and the federal government not releasing information to the public as parts of the problem.

The Kenora MP says that decisions are being made by Ottawa that Canadians just “Don’t have access to the data”.

“We have been asking the federal government for a number of months to release data to justify their border decisions, their vaccine mandate decisions, their decisions on the workplace or transport, and we haven’t be able to receive that”.

“Everyone is prepared to buy into this,” states Melillo. “But we need to know what the end goal is, and what information is driving it”.

Mellilo says “I have been quite confused and puzzled as to why they have been reluctant to release some of this information.”

“Two years into this and we are still seeing mixed messaging from this government,” Melillo told NetNewsLedger. “That is just unacceptable”.