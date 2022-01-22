THUNDER BAY – NEWS – I have taken a solemn oath to faithfully, impartially, and according to law, discharge my duties as Chief of Police. This oath is more than words to me. It represents my personal commitment and values.

I am ultimately responsible for the actions and the safety of all sworn and civilian members of the Thunder Bay Police Service. This work would not be possible without a highly motivated leadership team which like myself, has never lost sight of the value and importance of each member of this Police Service.

Working in solidarity with the Police Services Board, the members of the Senior Officers Association, and the members of our Police Service, we are responding to the ongoing critical threats to public safety. In addition to responding to over 50,000 calls for service each year, we must also be proactive to provide policing in a manner which the public deserves. The entire organization has had a voice in developing a new road map for our future.

Last fall, a bold new strategic plan was created from this collaboration. I believe that we must work together to fulfill the objectives of this plan. This is the best path forward for our organization and for the community.

Our commitment to the Strategic Plan ensures that our sworn and civilian members will be provided a healthy, welcoming, and safe work environment that promotes wellness and growth.

It is clear that the TBPA President has aligned himself with Police Services Board Member Morriseau regarding issues which are now before outside Tribunals. I, along with the Police Services Board, and my Senior Administration, adhere to due process in a strict and ethical manner. We respect the right of individuals within our organization to make complaints and applications to any oversight body. We respect the rule of law and the need to follow the process by which these complaints must be dealt with.

Therefore, there is a need to limit public remarks while these matters are being reviewed.

Policing in Canada has never faced as many challenges as it does today. As Chief, I stand in unity with our senior leadership team, and the Thunder Bay Police Services Board to meet these challenges head on.

I will continue to lead the Thunder Bay Police Service in a manner which best serves our community and the sworn and civilian staff who bravely serve with honour and pride.

Sylvie Hauth

Chief of Police