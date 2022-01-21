THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Police arrested Juanita May FRASER and Harrison Emmanu ODOGU in connection to an ongoing drug trafficking investigation. The arrests came following a traffic stop on the city’s north side on Thursday.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Intelligence Unit conducted the traffic stop in the area of the 100 block of Shipley Street just before 6:40 p.m. on Thursday, January 20.

The traffic stop involved a vehicle that was subject to a search warrant, which was obtained as a result of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking activity.

Two suspects, a male driver and a female passenger, were subsequently arrested and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Police later conducted a search at a residential address in the 100 block of Shipley Street. The home was also the subject of the same search warrant.

The search led to the seizure of a quantity of suspected crack cocaine, a quantity of suspected Ritalin pills, a quantity of cash believed to exceed $5,000 CAD, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Juanita May FRASER, 44, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Ritalin for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Harrison Emmanu ODOGU, 41, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Ritalin for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Both appeared in bail court on Friday, January 21, 2022. FRASER has been remanded into custody with a future appearance date.

ODOGU has been released with conditions and a future appearance date.