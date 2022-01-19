THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – The winter storm and weather advisories across Western Ontario have ended.

This is not to say that all the highways and roadways have been plowed. Highway 17 from the Manitoba boundary to Ignace has been re-opened.



There are Extreme Cold Warnings in effect across the North.

12:41 AM EST Wednesday 19 January 2022

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Fort Severn

Peawanuck

Attawapiskat

Webequie

KI and Sachigo Lake

A multi-day episode of very cold wind chills continues with wind chill values near minus 45.

Minimum temperatures between minus 30 and minus 33 degrees Celsius.

The extreme cold is supposed to last through Thursday morning. Temperatures and wind chill values will temporarily moderate in the afternoon before dropping again in the evening.

Thunder Bay

It is -15 in Thunder Bay this morning. Periods of light snow and local blowing snow should be ending this afternoon followed by a mix of sun and cloud. Winds from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near minus 17. Wind chill near minus 30. Risk of frostbite.

A few clouds this evening with winds from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low minus 27. Wind chill minus 28 in the evening and minus 35 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Fort Frances

It is -16 in Fort Frances this morning. Periods of light snow ending in the morning then mainly cloudy skies. Wind will be from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperature steady near minus 20. Wind chill near minus 31. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

Partly cloudy skies with winds from the northwest at 20 km/h becoming light late in the evening. Low minus 28. Wind chill near minus 34. Risk of frostbite continues.

Sachigo Lake

Mainly clear skies with winds from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 27. Wind chill minus 48 in the morning and minus 43 in the afternoon. Frostbite in minutes.

Partly cloudy for Wednesday night with winds from the west at 40 km/h. Low minus 29. Wind chill near minus 45. Frostbite in minutes for exposed skin.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -20 in Dryden this morning. Periods of light snow will be ending in the morning then mainly cloudy skies. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 22. Wind chill near minus 37. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

Wednesday evening will see a few clouds. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h becoming light in the evening. Low minus 29. Wind chill near minus 37. Risk of frostbite continues.