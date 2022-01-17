THUNDER BAY – NEWS – City Engineering says that Woodcrest Road Bridge has been closed.

Mike Vogrig – Project Engineer, states, “Woodcrest Road Bridge, south of John Street Road, is closed until further notice. The closure is taking place due to increased deterioration that was noted recently. The deterioration is considered to be significantly worse compared to the 2020 bi-annual inspection of the bridge”.

A detour route is available at Goods Road, off of Belrose Road.

The City will be inspecting the bridge to ensure that it is safe for use. Structural calculations will be conducted in order to verify that the current load posting on the bridge is still valid.

Should the inspection indicate that the posting is still valid, the bridge will reopen. However, if the inspection indicates further concern, the bridge will remain closed until construction is completed on the bridge this summer. The bridge is scheduled for replacement this year pending Council’s approval of the budget.