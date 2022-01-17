Thunder Bay – Weather – There are extreme cold warnings in effect for far Northern Ontario.

Additionally there are Winter Storm Warnings due to an Alberta clipper bearing down on southern Manitoba.

Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay will see cloudy skies for Monday. Winds will become northwest 20 km/h late in the morning. High on Monday of minus 7. Wind chill minus 20 in the morning and minus 12 in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies with light winds up to 15 km/h. Low minus 19. Wind chill minus 12 in the evening and minus 26 overnight.

Fort Frances

Cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the morning are in store for Fort Frances. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. High minus 6. Wind chill minus 20 in the morning and minus 8 in the afternoon.

Monday night will see cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Snow will be beginning early in the morning. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 9. Wind chill near minus 14.

Wasaho Cree Nation

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Fort Severn

A period of very cold wind chills is expected. Wind chill values between minus 45 and minus 50. Minimum temperatures between minus 31 and minus 33 degrees Celsius.

Tonight into Monday morning. Wind chill values near minus 45 could possibly return for the remainder of the week during the evenings and mornings.

Sunny skies will become a mix of sun and cloud in the morning. Wind will be from the west at 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 23. Wind chill minus 46 in the morning and minus 34 in the afternoon. Frostbite in minutes.

Partly cloudy skies with winds from the west 20 km/h. Low minus 32. Wind chill minus 36 in the evening and minus 46 overnight. Frostbite in minutes to exposed skin.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Dryden will have mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 10. Wind chill near minus 17.

Partly cloudy Monday night, with light winds up to 15 km/h. Low minus 17. Wind chill minus 16 in the evening and minus 24 overnight.