January 17, 2022 – Thunder Bay Police Service Daily Crime Statistics Report

By
NNL Staff
-
179
Crimestoppers guns gangs drugs crime TBPS Police

Thunder Bay – News – A fairly quiet Sunday for Thunder Bay Police.

This update includes all incidents since the last update.

Daily update from 01/16/2022 to 01/17/2022

Recent incidents
5 arrow_up -2 from yesterday
Violent
0 arrow_up No changes from yesterday
0 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
2 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
1 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
0 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
1 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
3 arrow_up No changes from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
3 Quality of Life