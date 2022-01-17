THUNDER BAY – Indigenous News – The Winter Roads Network in Northern Ontario is opening.

With the COVID-19 and Omicron variant there are a number of communities which have specific protocols in place with restrictions for entering First Nations. There are, for community members traveling specific protocols in place as well. You are well advised to check before making a journey.

Winter Road Capacity

As of Friday January 14, 2022:

Road Capacity Overview – 31 Winter Road Connected Communities

Not Yet Started: 1

Communities Under construction: 26

Communities Open to Light: 2

Communities Open to Partial: 1

Communities Open to Full: 1

Corridor One – Western Corridor: Pikangikum, Poplar Hill, North Spirit Lake, Deer Lake, Sandy Lake, Keewaywin

Under Construction: Keewaywin, North Spirit Lake, Deer Lake, Pikangikum, Poplar Hill, Sandy Lake

Open to Light: N/A

Open to Partial Loads: N/A

Open to Full Loads: N/A

Corridor Two – Central Corridor: North Caribou Lake, Muskrat Dam, Bearskin Lake, Sachigo Lake, Cat Lake

Under Construction: Bearskin Lake (temporarily on hold), Sachigo Lake, Cat Lake

Open to Light: Muskrat Dam

Open to Partial Loads: N/A

Open to Full Loads: North Caribou Lake

Corridor Three – Middle Corridor: Kingfisher Lake, Wunnumin Lake, Wawakapewin, Kasabonika Lake, Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Wapekeka

Under Construction: Kingfisher Lake, Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, Kasabonika Lake, Wunnumin Lake, Wapekeka, Wawakapewin

Open to Light: N/A

Open to Partial Loads: N/A

Open to Full Loads: N/A

Corridor Four – Eastern Corridor: Neskantaga, Nibinamik, Webequie, Eabametoong, Marten Falls

Under Construction: Eabametoong, Marten Falls, Neskantaga, Nibinamik, Webequie

Open to Light: N/A

Open to Partial Loads: N/A

Open to Full Loads: N/A

Corridor Five – Far North Corridors: Moose Cree, Fort Albany, Kashechewan, Attawapiskat, Weenusk, Fort Severn

Not Started Yet: Weenusk (In planning stage, start date anticipated January 31)

Under Construction: Fort Albany, Kashechewan, Attawapiskat, Fort Severn,

Moose Cree (Wetum Road still under construction, ice road crossing to Moosonee open to light)

Open to Light: N/A

Open to Partial Loads: N/A

Open to Full Loads: N/A

Other Winter Road Connected First Nations: Temagami, Animaki Wa Zhing #37, Northwest Angle #33

Under Construction: Temagami

Open to Light: Animakee Wa Zhing #37

Open to Partial Loads: Northwest Angle #33

Open to Full Loads: N/A

Nishnawbe Aski Nation advises: Please follow all speed limits and be careful at intersections, especially near the communities.

Conditions/status could change at any moment for various reasons. This is not an official road notice and should not be used to determine whether road conditions are safe for travel. We strongly encourage all travelers to contact the First Nation for the most up to date information on the winter road status prior to traveling, including whether roads are open for travel as temporary closures do take place on the roads, even when at full load capacity. When roads are identified as closed it could be for various reasons. Please contact communities for possible reopening dates.