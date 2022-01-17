Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) and the Chartwell Isabella Retirement Residence have confirmed that a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the facility, in Thunder Bay.

This is a facility wide outbreak with two individuals identified as having COVID-19. In collaboration with Chartwell Isabella Retirement Residence the TBDHU has initiated a thorough assessment of the situation, including enhanced surveillance and testing activities. Further measures will be taken as needed to manage this situation.

Prior to the outbreak, significant measures were already in place to reduce likelihood of transmission of the virus within the facility.