THUNDER BAY – LIVING – During the pandemic the Thunder Bay Public Library has been a needed source of activities for the city.

The Bridging the Digital Divide technology loan program is now available to any adult or teen library member with an account in good standing. Members can now place a hold, borrow and renew a tablet or chromebook with unlimited access to Wi-Fi via a hotspot hub for a loan period of 28 days. The program was offered by referral from partner organizations in the past, and it has now transitioned to a regular library loan program.

The tablets, chromebooks and Wi-Fi hubs are available to help those who need to access digital resources or services. Some activities they might be used for include searching for a job, emailing or social media messaging with friends or family, attending video appointments, accessing Library resources such as eBooks or streaming free movies, homework, reading, or research.

Borrowing a device and hotspot is simple! Either place a hold yourself or call the Library at 345-8275 during hours of operation and staff can help you. You may borrow one device (either a tablet or a chromebook) and one Wi-Fi hub at a time.

We would like to thank our community partner agencies who participated in the referral program in the past. We also gratefully acknowledge the support of the Government of Canada’s Emergency Community Support Fund, the Thunder Bay Community Foundation and the United Way of Thunder Bay for their assistance in funding the tablets, chromebooks and unlimited Wi-Fi hubs.