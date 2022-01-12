Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) and St. Joseph’s Care Group confirm that a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Hogarth Riverview Manor (HRM), Daffodil (1N) Resident Home Area, in Thunder Bay.

The outbreak declaration was made after TBDHU identified three individuals with COVID-19 and determined that the transmission had occurred at the facility.

In collaboration with St. Joseph’s Care Group, TBDHU has initiated a thorough assessment of the situation, including enhanced surveillance and testing activities. Further measures will be taken as needed to manage this situation.

Prior to the outbreak, significant measures were already in place to reduce likelihood of transmission of the virus within the facility.