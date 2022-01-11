WASAHO CREE NATION – INDIGENOUS NEWS – Wasaho Cree Nation is now on lockdown from January 11, 2022 to January 17, 2021.

As of this afternoon, Tuesday January 11, 2022, there are 7 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the community.

All affected individuals are already in isolation.

Anyone experiencing symptoms is to call the clinic as soon as possible and to be tested.

Please follow the protocols set in place by Chief and Council.

The Band Office will CLOSE to the Public effective immediately.

Essential Workers only to continue the necessary services required.

One Shopper per household is required as per previous protocols guidelines.

There is to be absolutely no visiting and no contact with anyone out of your household.

Wear masks and wash your hands constantly. Stay six feet away from anyone.