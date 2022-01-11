FORT FRANCES – NEWS – On the 5th of January 2022, members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Fort Frances detachment with the assistance of Treaty Three Police Service, OPP Northwest Emergency Response Team and OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau conducted an investigation into drug trafficking within the Rainy River District.

This investigation culminated in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Fort Frances, Ontario on January 5, 2022.

As a result of the investigation and the execution of the search warrant a quantity of fentanyl, Canadian currency, evidence of trafficking and recovered stolen property was seized. The following two persons were arrested and charged with the following offences:

Tia MEDICINE (26)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

2 x Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon contrary to Section 91(2) of the Criminal Code.

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 contrary to Section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

Possession of a Prohibited Weapon contrary to a Prohibition Order contrary to section 117.01(1) of the Criminal Code.

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal code.

Corbin ARCHIE (28)

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 contrary to Section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

Both accused have been released by way of an Undertaking to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on the 22nd of February, 2022