Active Cases of COVID-19 Drop to 65

Bearskin Lake – The number of active COVID-19 cases is Bearskin Lake have started dropping.

Minister Patty Hajdu reports this evening that there are 65 active cases. This is a major drop from the high over over 215 cases.

No one has been in need of hospitalization due to the virus.

Chief Kamenawatamin continues to be unwell due to a COVID 19 infection and will take the next few days to rest and focus exclusively on community priorities. He will not be available to the press on January 11th and will reassess his condition on January 12th. Chief Kamenawatamin is offering the following update.

Chief Kamenawatamin and his team continue to assess the personnel, health, mental health and other needs in the community and will provide information about gaps once this has been completed.

This will include the army personnel being deployed by the federal government. It should be noted however, that because community staff has been reduced significantly, this may take more time than what would occur under normal circumstances.

Finally, the Windigo First Nations Council, and other First Nations organizations and communities continue to provide food, personnel, and vehicle support where possible.

Chief Kamenewatamin and his community members are grateful and wish to thank neighbouring communities and other First Nations across Canada for their support. These gestures have been deeply comforting throughout this very trying time.

Chief Kamenawatamin will release comments to the media once a full assessment of military deployment has been conducted.