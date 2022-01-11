OTTAWA – POLITICS – Erin O’Toole, Leader of Canada’s Conservatives and the Official Opposition, issued the following statement on Trudeau’s Environment Minister stating that the Liberals want to phase out Canadian energy over the next two years:

“Right now, during the coldest part of winter, Canadians are facing soaring heating and gasoline prices.

“Canadians want to do their part to combat climate change, but Justin Trudeau has failed to provide them with low cost, widely available alternatives to high carbon products. He has also increased our reliance on foreign energy, offshoring good-paying jobs to high carbon-emitting countries with poor governance on human rights and labour practices.

“So when Trudeau’s Environment Minister says he wants to ban all oil and gas in two years, as was reported this week, he needs to answer how Canadians who are struggling to make ends meet are going to heat their homes, pay their bills, and get their kids to school.

“Instead of slogans from an out-of-touch activist Liberal Minister who has no real plan, Canadians deserve a Conservative government that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and allow Canadians to prosper. Conservatives know that Canadian energy and the Canadians working in this industry are a big part of the solution to this challenge.

“As the voice of those left behind by Justin Trudeau, Canada’s Conservatives are focused on delivering a realistic plan that promotes economic prosperity and national unity by combating climate change without phasing out Canadian energy, offshoring our jobs, or destroying the Canadian economy.”