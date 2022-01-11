KENORA – COVID-19 Update – Due to the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant, Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) advises the public to have essential items on-hand in case you are required to self-isolate.

Public health officials note that with the high percent positivity rates, it is likely that many households will need to self-isolate within the coming days and weeks. Items to purchase include pain relief medications like acetaminophen and ibuprofen, frozen or canned fruit and vegetables, other non-perishable food items, personal hygiene products, and cleaning supplies.

The new guidelines from the Province of Ontario require anyone with symptoms to isolate for 5 days if fully vaccinated or under 12 years old, or 10 days for anyone not fully vaccinated that is aged 12 or older. All household members have to stay home while the symptomatic individual is isolating. Anyone who is unsure whether their symptoms require isolation should visit

www.ontario.ca/exposed for more information.

PCR testing is no longer available for much of the population, and anyone with symptoms should assume they have COVID-19. “People with symptoms of COVID-19 and their household members must self-isolate and should assume their illness is COVID-19.

Testing is not necessary for those who do not live, work, or visit high risk settings, as defined by the Ministry of Health,” says Dr. Kit Young Hoon, Medical Officer of Health at NWHU.