Resigning a job is a serious step and for this reason, it requires a lot of consideration before making such an important decision. Although, you can’t avoid job resigning because there are some unavoidable circumstances that force us to take such a decision. If you are wondering how to resign from a job, then you have arrived at the right place. In this article, we shall be going through job resigning procedures that you should follow. Resignation does not mean that you will never go to that job again. You can always resign and then come back after a few months or years based on the agreement you made with the employer.



Here is a list of 6 important things that you should do when resigning from a job:

1. Write a respectful resignation letter.

Resignation is a formal process and so, it should be treated as such. You have to take this matter seriously because your decision can affect your relationship with colleagues and bosses. Writing a professional resignation letter will prevent every possibility of unnecessary misunderstandings. It shows a good image of you as well as that company you are quitting.

2. Let your employer know about the date of resignation beforehand.

Your manager should not be caught by surprise when you show up for work on a particular day and find out that you are no longer there. That is why it is important for you to let your employer know about the exact date of your resignation well in advance. This will give your manager enough time to find a replacement for you before you leave.



3. Offer an organized list of recommendations and references.

Writing recommendations, especially good ones, is not every employee’s cup of tea because it requires a lot of effort. Your employer will always remember you as someone who helped him/her to grow the business by writing recommendations. You will need this for your job search, so it is better to offer them one before you start looking for another job.

4. Keep the resignation process friendly and avoid conflicts at all costs.

It is hard to stay friends with your colleagues after quitting your job but you should do everything in your power to keep the process friendly. You should part ways in a good way because you might meet each other again at some point in the future.

5. Do not badmouth your previous employer after resigning.

After leaving any job, it is normal to have some feelings of revenge against employers who did their best to make you quit your job. But, you must avoid saying bad things about your previous employer even if the company treated you badly. If for some reason, you have to say something negative about your previous employer, do it in a respectful way.

6. Do not go back on your words.

Resigning is an important decision that should not be taken lightly. Therefore, you have to stick to your decision even if you have second thoughts. Resigning is a matter of self-respect, so it would be best not to go back on your words after resigning. Just for the sake of saying, you should never ever quit without giving notice because it shows that you are unprofessional and do not care about any relationships or responsibilities.

I hope that the aforementioned job resigning procedures are helpful for you. Resigning does not have to be a stressful process if it is done properly.