THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit is reporting 93 (ninety-three) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

The total number of current active cases is 310. 84 cases are reported as resolved.

Causes of Cases

7 Household contact

32 Other close contact

7 No known exposure

5 Travel outside NWO

42 Pending

NOTE: As of December 31, testing for COVID-19 has been limited to the most vulnerable individuals and individuals associated with the highest risk settings. This means that confirmed cases will significantly underestimate the true number of people with COVID-19 in the TBDHU region.

The TBDHU reports, “From this point forward, case rates and percent positivity should not be compared to dates before these testing criteria changes”.

In addition, through data quality checks, 7 cases reported previously by TBDHU were removed from the TBDHU case count.

This are reflected in the overall case count today.

Heading to the TBDHU vaccination clinic?

Here are a few TIPS!

1. It’s been FREEZING lately! In order for us to maintain physical distancing inside, you may need to wait outside for a bit. Dress for the weather!

2. Bringing your appointment confirmation (on your device or a print out) can speed things along.

3. Appointments are needed for booster doses and for kids 5 – 11. Make yours at covid-19.ontario.ca/getting-covid-19-vaccine

4. Come at your appointment time. Arriving early just means more waiting around… You WILL get your vaccine!.

5. TBDHU can no longer print up your vaccine certificate. You can download or have it mailed at covid-19.ontario.ca/get-proof/

6. If you are over 30, you will receive Moderna as your vaccine, regardless of your previous doses. A mixed vaccine series is safe and effective.

Bonus tip: Insiders call it “the MIC” (Mass Immunization Clinic). It’s a whole lot easier to say than TBDHU vaccination clinic at the CLE Coliseum